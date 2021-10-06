https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/06/communist-uses-excess-donuts-to-make-the-case-against-capitalism/

You want to know the truth about capitalism? Ask a communist. They’ll tell it like it is and won’t leave anything out.

Just take it from this communist that capitalism is literally the worst:

How Capitalism handles excess food pic.twitter.com/ux0JFOmVLC — NKVD istrebki ☭ (@istrebki) October 5, 2021

Wow. That certainly is illuminating!

Illuminating about leftists being in such shameless denial about how much socialism and communism and leftism in general actually suck, that is.

Yes, one thing about capitalist societies is they tend to produce more food than people need to eat. Whereas communist societies… https://t.co/HZkyhlcpKK — Josh Barro (@jbarro) October 6, 2021

Better than a political system that has no such thing as excess food https://t.co/2KmBiFRUcJ pic.twitter.com/nOYaf5V10F — Sherman McCoy (@wasphyxiation) October 5, 2021

He keeps using that word, “capitalism.” We do not (donut?) think it means what he thinks it means.

That’s not capitalism bud. Those are government regs that don’t allow businesses to give it away. That’s a literal loss (negative) for businesses. https://t.co/AGCwbcHVwI — 𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚕𝚎𝚢 (@HarleyMonster) October 6, 2021

I’m not even a diehard capitalist, but it’s not capitalism that mandates this. It’s literally against the law to not throw it away. It used to be legal, and restaurants gave food to the needy. https://t.co/4g2peJQvyM — Schmood Elite (@WomanKiller1488) October 5, 2021

The Kroger in my town used to give unsold bread to homeless shelters and inmates until the gov’t health department put a stop to that https://t.co/gRq0whuv9d — W Davis (@wfdavis_) October 5, 2021

It’s almost as if concentrating power in the government can lead to bad things.

I want to reply with an example of how communists deal with excess food but I can’t find one. https://t.co/OeMSJOi0Qy — Count Donkeybus🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿߷ (@CountDankulaTV) October 5, 2021

Excess food under communism? Good one!

This is how communism handles food distribution https://t.co/wBWhdU8djl pic.twitter.com/cm4VVMbPCp — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 6, 2021

We’ll keep capitalism, thanks.

