https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/durhams-investigation-go-top-obamas-administration/

I wrote the following in March 2017. That is four-plus years ago. Unfortunately, not too many paid attention. But recent developments, such as Special Prosecutor Durham’s indictment of one of Hillary’s attorneys make it still relevant:

A fascinating and disturbing time in Washington. An anti-Russian propaganda campaign is running at full tilt and we find Democrats, most of the media and some Republicans spreading innuendo and outright lies about Donald Trump and his alleged ties to Vladimir Putin. I thought Sean Spicer’s quip from yesterday’s (Tuesday) press conference captured the absurdity:

“If the President puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that’s a Russia connection,”

That’s a joke. At least one would think. But the insanity of the anti-Trumpers knows no boundaries. You need only take a look at a diatribe at the Huffington Post put up by Carly Ledbetter, who attacks Spicer for being so cavalier about such a serious matter. Here are a couple of examples from that she cites to reinforce her point that Spicer sinned against the nation:

Sean Spicer equating ‪#RussiaGate to dressing is beyond ludicrous. Trump is under FBI investigation! ‪@PressSec‪#RussianDressing

Spicer: If Pres used Russian Dressing that’s a Russian connection. Yet I’m pretty sure WH wouldn’t obstruct justice to prove he used ranch 1:46 PM – 28 Mar 2017

Spicer also apparently forgot to research the origins of Russian dressing, as it was actually invented in Nashua, New Hampshire by a man named James E. Colburn, according to the Portland Press Herald.

But the facts about Russian influence over Trump are non-existent. Not my opinion. That’s a fact that even the truth challenged Jim Clapper acknowledged in early March:

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says that there wasn’t evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump earlier this year.

But the real news is the emerging evidence that Obama Administration obtained classified intelligence reports that mentioned Donald Trump and members of his campaign and distributed that information. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes already has confirmed in writing and in interviews that the Obama Administration conducted the following activities against President-Elect Trump and his team between November 2016 and January 2017:

On numerous occasions, the Intelligence Community “incidentally” collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition.

Details about U.S. persons associated with the incoming Trump administration — details with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value—were widely disseminated throughout the government, and apparently leaked to Obama administration allies in the media. Those leaks are felonies.

Names of Trump transition team members were “unmasked” – their identities revealed and circulated – again, more felonies.

None of this surveillance was related to Russia or any investigation of Russian activities or of the Trump team.

One of the earliest people to inadvertently spill the beans was former Obama Department of Defense official, Evelyn Farkas, who went on MSNBC and admitted that the Obama Administration was spying on Trump:

I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians], it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can – get as much intelligence as you can – before President Obama leaves the administration.

Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.

So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia; so then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were also trying to help get information to [Democrat politicians].

That video has now been hidden from the public (you can search for. yourself at the following link)

Evelyn Farkas Says Obama Was Spying on Trump – MSNBC 3/27 3/28

But there is still a video showing Farkas trying to do damage control. (Note, she left the Government in October 2015 but still was claiming to have access to info in 2016):