https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/06/elementary-school-kicks-off-back-to-school-night-by-acknowledging-theyre-occupying-stolen-land/

A lot of the “anti-racism” training we’ve told you about begins with participants acknowledging that the training is taking place on stolen land. For example, we told you last December that teachers in San Diego schools were compelled to attend “white privilege” training, which began with “land acknowledgement,” in which the teachers were asked to accept that they are colonizers living on stolen Native American land.

Forest Hills Elementary, part of the Lake Oswego School District in Oregon, kicked off its Back to School Night presentation with a land acknowledgement presentation by members of student government:

A school in @wearelosd opened their back to school night with this “land acknowledgment” presentation: pic.twitter.com/B1rWpr2x2Y — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 6, 2021

Changes in the life of natives after the ad: 0% — Miguel Matias Montenegro (@Praetor_Dei) October 6, 2021

This is cringe — Ryan (@IHODLBTC) October 6, 2021

I haven’t looked yet, but I’d bet $100 that this school is either in Oregon or Washington state. 😂😂😂 — Kansas 🌪 (@HighKansas) October 6, 2021

Well it is a suburb of Portland. — Liberty Prime – A Giant Liberty Loving Robot (@LibertyPrime011) October 6, 2021

This is coming from the wealthiest school district in Oregon. Virgue signaling at its finest. — She Seeks Truth (@sheseekstruth1) October 6, 2021

We are so sorry we stole this land from the natives who stole the land from another group who stole it from another and another and another…..but we don’t care about such things beyond the first one because we have no idea how human society works or about history. — Leo Izmir (@_LeoIzmir) October 6, 2021

This happens before everything in Australia — Robert Paulson (@myrobertpaulson) October 6, 2021

Same here in Canada… — BBbird🇨🇦 (@ssholequiver) October 6, 2021

I need a shower after watching that. — 1BlueFalcin4Lyfe (@BlueFalcin4Lyfe) October 6, 2021

You could throw a dart at a map, and any place it hits will have people who murdered off the past occupants, who had murdered the previous ones. — Slowseph.UST 🌖 (@JosephTrepanow1) October 6, 2021

You mean you’re on land that was conquered. Like all other land in the world. — Neanderthal Thinking (@1Neanderthal) October 6, 2021

The virtue signaling really inspires me. I, too, want everyone to know how woke I am. — Bob (@Bob41600802) October 6, 2021

Doesn’t cut it with me. Simple solution. Give them the keys to the school and walk away — Dai Awn MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@hcabiad_) October 6, 2021

If they really think the land is stolen, on what basis do they continue school operations on that land? Why haven’t they turned over the school or, failing that, negotiated a lease? — James Crawford (@DrJCrawford) October 6, 2021

Get ‘em young, baby! — Strong Female Character (@DankFerret) October 6, 2021

“We the school community acknowledge”. They never speak for themselves, they always have to act as a mob. — Evelyn2108 (@Evelyn21082108) October 6, 2021

Oh fuck these people. I’m Native American and this offends the fuck out of me. This shit is a joke. So sick of deranged people trying to make us their purse puppies. — 🔪🔨 (@KILLSMASH) October 6, 2021

It’s probably no coincidence that a lot of Antifa Twitter bios acknowledge “occupied territory” as their location.

Related:

San Diego schools compelling teachers to attend ‘white privilege’ training, beginning with ‘land acknowledgment’ https://t.co/u9YlzCdG2u — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 8, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

