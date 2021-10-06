https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/06/elementary-school-kicks-off-back-to-school-night-by-acknowledging-theyre-occupying-stolen-land/

A lot of the “anti-racism” training we’ve told you about begins with participants acknowledging that the training is taking place on stolen land. For example, we told you last December that teachers in San Diego schools were compelled to attend “white privilege” training, which began with “land acknowledgement,” in which the teachers were asked to accept that they are colonizers living on stolen Native American land.

Forest Hills Elementary, part of the Lake Oswego School District in Oregon, kicked off its Back to School Night presentation with a land acknowledgement presentation by members of student government:

It’s probably no coincidence that a lot of Antifa Twitter bios acknowledge “occupied territory” as their location.

