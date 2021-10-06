https://www.oann.com/eu-should-not-set-date-for-enlargement-on-western-balkans-merkel-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=eu-should-not-set-date-for-enlargement-on-western-balkans-merkel-says



FILE PHOTO: Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a ceremony to mark the 31st anniversary of Germany’s Unification Day, in the city of Halle, Germany, October 3, 2021. Jan Woitas/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a ceremony to mark the 31st anniversary of Germany’s Unification Day, in the city of Halle, Germany, October 3, 2021. Jan Woitas/Pool via REUTERS

October 6, 2021

BRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday rejected calls to set a date for the accession of Western Balkans countries into the European Union.

“I don’t really believe in setting dates, I believe in making good on our promises: Once the conditions are met the accession can take place,” Merkel told reporters after the EU’s Balkans summit in Slovenia.

A deadline would put the EU under pressure, no matter if Western Balkans fulfilled the conditions set out by the 27-nation bloc or not, she said.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold in Brdo and Paul Carrel in Berlin)

