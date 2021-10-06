https://thehill.com/homenews/media/575634-ex-trump-aide-sues-grisham-over-abuse-allegations

Former Trump administration staffer and Ohio congressional candidate Max Miller sued former White House press secretary Stephanie GrishamStephanie GrishamGrisham: Time in Trump administration ‘will follow me forever’ Trump often said ‘insane things’ to foreign leaders: Grisham Grisham says she told Trumps relationship with aide had turned abusive ‘and they didn’t seem to care’ MORE over allegations that he abused her.

In an op-ed published in The Washington Post on Tuesday, Grisham wrote that she told former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden announces nominations for Arts and Humanities endowments On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Democrats cross the debt ceiling Rubicon Trump endorses Diehl for Massachusetts governor, slams ‘RINO’ Baker MORE and former first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpGrisham: Time in Trump administration ‘will follow me forever’ Trump often said ‘insane things’ to foreign leaders: Grisham Grisham says she told Trumps relationship with aide had turned abusive ‘and they didn’t seem to care’ MORE that her relationship with a White House aide had become abusive.

“They knew when we got a dog for my birthday. They knew when we broke up. They also knew when the relationship turned abusive — and they didn’t seem to care,” Grisham wrote, not naming Miller in the piece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grisham spoke further about the abuse when appearing on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperGottheimer: ‘No reason’ why Democrats shouldn’t pass infrastructure bill right away Frederica Wilson rails against Haitian deportation flights, calls treatment ‘inhumane’ WHIP LIST: How House Democrats, Republicans say they’ll vote on infrastructure bill MORE” on Tuesday, saying she purposefully did not include the name of her former partner because she has “moved on.”

Now, cleveland.com has reported that Miller, a former senior adviser to Trump, asked a Cleveland judge to block Grisham from repeating the claims she made in her op-ed for the Post.

Miller is currently running to replace Rep. Anthony Gonzalez Anthony GonzalezJuan Williams: GOP’s assault on voting rights is the real fraud The Memo: Trump’s Arizona embarrassment sharpens questions for GOP The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Democrats return to disappointment on immigration MORE (R-Ohio) in Ohio’s 16th Congressional District.

“A thorough and independent investigation will not only confirm that Ms. Grisham has ‘no proof’ to corroborate her allegations against Mr. Miller as she preemptively conceded in her article that was published in the Washington Post this morning, but will also establish that she has made false allegations against him in retaliation for him breaking her heart by ending their relationship and subsequently becoming engaged to Emily Moreno,” Miller’s attorney Larry Zukerman said in a statement, according to the outlet.

Zukerman claims that Grisham sent messages to Miller following their breakup saying she still loved him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hill has reached out to Zukerman for further comment.

Grisham has shared numerous claims in recent weeks relating to her time in the White House as she promotes her new book “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House.”

In one excerpt, Grisham wrote Trump would often say “insane things” to foreign leaders.

“The president frequently said insane things to foreign leaders. Sometimes they were just silly or offensive, sometimes they were offhand remarks that would inadvertently upend the carefully crafted policies of our diplomatic and national security professionals, sometimes they were sheer bluster,” Grisham wrote.

Grisham has also expressed regret over working for the Trump administration, saying in an interview this week that her tenure in the White House had been a mistake.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We didn’t think about serving the country anymore, it was about surviving in there,” Grisham said while appearing on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

The former president has largely panned claims made in the book.

“She became very angry and bitter after her break up and as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about. She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things,” Trump said in a statement to The Hill obtained last week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

