https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/ex-uk-secret-intelligence-service-chief-hunter-biden-shouldve-run-mile?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The former chief of MI6 – the United Kingdom’s Secret Intelligence Service – says presidential son Hunter Biden accepting a board post with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings made his father “potentially vulnerable.”

Ex-spy boss Sir Richard Dearlove made the comment in a podcast released Thursday, according to the Daily Mail.

Hunter Biden took the high-paying job while father President Joe Biden was vice president, which raised questions – especially during the 2020 presidential campaign – about whether the son was hired for his potential to influence his father and more largely U.S. foreign policy in Ukraine.

Dearlove also said on the “One Decision” podcast the Bidens should have “run a mile” from the offer of a job when made in roughly 2014.

When asked whether the controversy around former President Trump’s engagement with Ukraine had overshadowed the Biden family’s Ukraine connections, Dearlove responded: “I think Biden and Biden’s son were incredibly unwise.”

Dearlove, who host the podcast with former CNN journalist Michelle Kosinski, also said, “We don’t actually know a lot, but I mean the idea that Ukraine ring up and offer you a job and you know offer you some board position, which Hunter had, I mean God he should have run a mile. … He shouldn’t have been anywhere near it.”

