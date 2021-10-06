http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Q8M2RZHKPds/

Following the testimony of far-left Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen before Congress, the social media giant has called for lawmakers to impose “standard rules” across the internet.

Breitbart News reporter Allum Bokhari discussed the whistleblower’s testimony yesterday, writing:

Far-left Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says she left the company because it chose to wind down its “civic integrity unit,” which had been accused by Trump supporters of interfering in the 2020 Presidential election. Haugen was a member of the civic integrity unit, which would likely have been involved in the decision to suppress the New York Post’s Hunter Biden story ahead of the election, as well as other acts of censorship against Trump supporters. Facebook wound down the unit shortly following the election, which Haugen described as a “betrayal” in her comments before the Senate Commerce Committee today — even though she admitted that Facebook “integrated” the unit in other parts of the company.

Following Haugen’s testimony, Facebook quickly responded that she had never attended meetings with top executives at the firm and claimed that she was misinformed about the company’s operations. In an open letter to staff, CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote: “I’m sure many of you have found the recent coverage hard to read because it just doesn’t reflect the company we know… We care deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health. It’s difficult to see coverage that misrepresents our work and our motives.”

Facebook’s Director of Policy Communications Lena Pietsch criticized Haugen heavily, stating that she “worked for the company for less than two years, had no direct reports, never attended a decision-point meeting with C-level executives – and testified more than six times to not working on the subject matter in question.”

However, while Pietsch stated that the company does not agree with Haugen’s characterization of its practices, it does agree that the internet needs to be regulated.

“It’s time to begin to create standard rules for the internet. It’s been 25 years since the rules for the internet have been updated, and instead of expecting the industry to make societal decisions that belong to legislators, it is time for Congress to act,” Pietsch stated.

