It’s been a busy week for Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. On Sunday night she appeared on “60 Minutes,” and two days later, she was testifying before Congress. Now sources from CNN are reporting that Haugen may meet with the January 6 committee as soon as Thursday.

Facebook Whistleblower Will Reportedly Meet With January 6 Committee https://t.co/lMVz5Kzmge — Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 6, 2021

At Facebook, she was assigned to Civic Integrity, which reportedly worked on risks to elections, including misinformation. She told “60 Minutes” that after the 2020 election, the company decided to dissolve Civic Integrity. “Like, they basically said, ‘Oh good, we made it through the election. There wasn’t riots. We can get rid of Civic Integrity now.’ Fast forward a couple months, we got the insurrection.”

Mediaite reports that CNN broke the news Wednesday that Haugen will speak with the committee as soon as Thursday.

News: Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who released docs she says show company knows platforms are used to spread hate, violence & misinfo, is expected to meet w/ Jan. 6 committee as soon as tomorrow, sources tell me, @PamelaBrownCNN, @AnnieGrayerCNN, @donie & @ryanobles. — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) October 6, 2021

NEW: Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is expected to meet tomorrow with the 1/6 Select Committee. They are hoping she can provide insight into how the platform may have used to facilitate violence on that day.

w/ @PamelaBrownCNN @ZcohenCNN @AnnieGrayerCNN & @donie

STORY TK — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) October 6, 2021

Sham whistleblower meeting with sham committee. Seems legit. — R.J. Kendall 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@RJ_Kendall) October 6, 2021

You have got to be kidding me. We’ve been scammed… AGAIN. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) October 6, 2021

LOL, well if the op wasn’t obvious before it clearly is now. — Cthulhu Says BLM Is A Cult (@EyerotGaming) October 6, 2021

She was a plant. Nice distraction. — Dave St. Germain 🏴‍☠️ (@Chariotofhelios) October 6, 2021

Of course the fake whistle blower will meet with the fake January 6th Committee.#EverythingIsAPSYOP — Ferris Fueller (@ffueller) October 6, 2021

Of course she will. What else would a DNC stooge do. — Winston Smith (@OceaniaRm101) October 6, 2021

Do y’all really think anyone not in such deep cognitive dissonance that their political party has become their entire identity & religion believes she’s legitimately a whistleblower? The answer is no. We’ve all seen this movie before. Hard pass. — Danielle (@DanielleWalk20) October 6, 2021

Same lawyers, same PR, same dnc team. Checks out. — Naturally Immune Domestic Terrorist Alex (@rightinca) October 6, 2021

Daily Wire investigative reporter Luke Rosiak reported Wednesday that Haugen is working with Jen Psaki’s old PR firm and the lawyers who repped the Ukraine “whistleblower” that led to Trump’s impeachment.

