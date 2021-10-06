https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/06/facebook-whistleblower-may-meet-with-the-january-6-committee-as-early-as-tomorrow/

It’s been a busy week for Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. On Sunday night she appeared on “60 Minutes,” and two days later, she was testifying before Congress. Now sources from CNN are reporting that Haugen may meet with the January 6 committee as soon as Thursday.

At Facebook, she was assigned to Civic Integrity, which reportedly worked on risks to elections, including misinformation. She told “60 Minutes” that after the 2020 election, the company decided to dissolve Civic Integrity. “Like, they basically said, ‘Oh good, we made it through the election. There wasn’t riots. We can get rid of Civic Integrity now.’ Fast forward a couple months, we got the insurrection.”

Mediaite reports that CNN broke the news Wednesday that Haugen will speak with the committee as soon as Thursday.

Daily Wire investigative reporter Luke Rosiak reported Wednesday that Haugen is working with Jen Psaki’s old PR firm and the lawyers who repped the Ukraine “whistleblower” that led to Trump’s impeachment.

