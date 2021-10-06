https://noqreport.com/2021/10/06/facebook-whistleblower-was-part-of-election-meddling-team-that-nuked-the-hunter-biden-laptop-story/

The Facebook “whistleblower” thread has been pulled, and now the facade won’t stop unraveling — to the point that Frances Haugen has been revealed as part of the team of Big Tech censors at the center of 2020 election meddling, The Post Millennial has found .

Haugen was a member of Facebook’s civic integrity unit, which was tasked with countering so-called misinformation (read: throttling politically disfavored content) about the 2020 election. In October, that entailed censoring The New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop, which incriminated the Biden son and his father for corruption in the run-up to the highly contested election.

Just weeks before the November election, The New York Post reported that a laptop containing evidence implicating then-presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son for engaging in shady overseas business dealings had surfaced after Hunter Biden abandoned it at a computer repair shop in Delaware. Documents from the shop appear to show a signed receipt from Hunter for the repairs, and text messages, videos, and emails recovered from the device point to a “ pay-to-play scandal ” involving the current president.

Big Tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter, however, censored the story. Both Facebook policy comms director Andy Stone on […]