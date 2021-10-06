https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-oct-6-new-pfizer-study-shows-only-47-effectiveness-after-5-months-pushes-for-booster-shot_4036118.html

Facts Matter (Oct. 6): New Pfizer Study Shows Only 47% Effectiveness After 5 Months, Pushes for Booster Shot

Recently, a new study funded by Pfizer was published in the Lancet Medical Journal, and it found that the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine, after a five-month period, fell all the way down to just 47 percent.

However, the researchers concluded that a third booster shot should be administered to those who are already fully vaccinated in order to improve vaccine efficacy.

Meanwhile, in other news, market analysts are predicting that Pfizer will earn approximately $7 billion next year just from the sale of booster shots alone.

Lastly, as the multi-trillion-dollar spending package is making its way through Congress, it looks like historically black colleges and universities are getting a significant cut. That’s because, in the latest iteration of the spending package, funding for black colleges went from $47 billion all the way down to just $2 billion.

In that same package, about $80 billion has been allocated to child tax credits for illegal aliens.

