https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/10/06/fauci-funded-research-killed-dozens-of-beagle-puppies-for-unnecessary-research-n1522083

A taxpayer watchdog organization called White Coat Waste Project (WCW) has obtained documents from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) that reveal that the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, killed dozens of beagle puppies as part of unnecessary research that cost taxpayers $1.68 million.

“Between October 2018 and February 2019, NIAID-funded research at SRI International involved force-feeding or injecting 44 beagle puppies aged 6-8 months old with an experimental drug before killing and dissecting them,” the documents say. “The research, deemed unnecessary by the Food and Drug Administration [FDA], cost taxpayers $1.68 million.”

According to The Daily Caller, “The NIH documents stated the experiments were conducted ‘to provide data of suitable quality and integrity to support application to the U.S . Food and Drug Administration [FDA] and other regulatory agencies.’ However, following reporting by the Daily Caller and others on previous WCW investigations, the FDA stated this summer it ‘does not mandate that human drugs be studied in dogs.’”

“People are naming puppies after Anthony Fauci, but he’s actually dogs’ and taxpayers’ worst nightmare. From poisoning puppies here at home to funding gain-of-function experiments in China, the government’s highest paid employee has proven he can’t be trusted to spend taxpayer dollars responsibly,” Justin Goodman, WCW vice president of advocacy and public policy, told The Daily Caller. “With NIH director Francis Collins retiring, Fauci should be the next one to go.”

Previous reporting on these experiments includes hard-to-see photos of poor dogs being abused as part of the research.

If Fauci’s incompetence and flip-flops on COVID haven’t been enough to convince you he needs to go, maybe this will. As the owner of a beagle-bulldog mix, I can’t even imagine what kind of people would ever want to hurt a helpless puppy.

Related: The Never-Ending Pandemic: Dr. Fauci Plays Scrooge

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

