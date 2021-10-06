https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/fck-joe-biden-chant-breaks-fenway-park-video/

It’s a movement!

Last month college students began chanting “F*ck Joe Biden!” at football games and now it’s spreading to the major leagues.

The Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in the American League wild card game on Tuesday night.

New York fans at Fenway chanted “F*ck Joe Biden!”

VIDEO:

Last week NASCAR driver Brandon Brown won the Xfinity race for his first national series win.

After his victory, Brandon was interviewed by NBC hack who tried desperately to run damage control for the Biden regime as the crowd was chanting, “F*** Joe Biden!”

The reporter claimed the crowd was chanting “Let’s go Brandon!”

It looks like Brandon traveled to deep blue Boston…

Brandon traveled to Boston https://t.co/FgszjhVSic — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) October 6, 2021

