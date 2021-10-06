https://www.theepochtimes.com/former-us-military-pilot-accused-of-concealing-china-ties_4034180.html

A former U.S. military pilot from San Diego is accused of lying about repeatedly meeting with and receiving cash payments from a Chinese national with links to intelligence services, the Justice Department (DOJ) has said.

According to court documents filed in federal court, Shapour Moinian, a former helicopter pilot for the U.S. Army, for several years worked for various defense contractors and as a civilian contractor for the U.S. Navy.

Moinian, from Mira Mesa, was arrested on Oct. 1, and is charged with one count of failing to disclose foreign contacts when required as part of routine national security background checks from 2017 to 2020.

The 66-year-old allegedly first communicated in 2017 with the Chinese national, who posed as a recruiter on a job-services platform. The DOJ said the method has been publicly identified by both Germany and France as one used by Chinese intelligence services.

Moinian, while working as a defense contractor on multiple projects—including on a high-altitude, unmanned surveillance aircraft used by the U.S. military and various allies—traveled to China in March 2017 to meet with the Chinese national, and again months later in September, when he used a relative’s South Korean bank account to receive payment from the individual.

He then wired the sum to his bank account in the United States, court papers state. Moinian that year allegedly failed to disclose his contact with the foreign national during a national security check.

The following year, the same Chinese national contacted Moinian again, under a different name.

Prosecutors say Moinian traveled to China and other areas, including Hong Kong, Macau, Bali, and Taiwan, from 2017 to 2019 to meet up with his contact and her associates, and received further cash payments.

As recently as last year, when completing another national security background check, Moinian allegedly made knowingly and willfully materially false, fraudulent, and fictitious statements and representations, when he reaffirmed that he had not had close or continuing contact with a foreign national and had not been asked to work as a consultant or consider employment by a foreign national, within the past seven years.

In a statement, FBI Special Agent in Charge Suzanne Turner said that Moinian’s case “serves as a stark reminder of the social media exploitation strategies Chinese intelligence agencies will utilize to target, recruit, and maintain contact with valuable foreign assets.”

“Let this arrest serve as a deterrent to those who may consider hiding their foreign contacts in the hopes they can live a double-life and not get caught,” she added.

Special Agent in Charge Michelle Kramer of the NCIS Office of Special Projects added that the 66-year-old’s alleged false statements on security background forms about his contact with foreign nationals “posed a significant threat to our national security.”

“This arrest should serve as a warning that NCIS and our law enforcement partners remain committed to rooting out any and all criminal attempts to compromise our nation’s national security interests,” Kramer said.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, a magistrate judge on Monday set bond at $60,000. If convicted, Moinian faces up to five years in jail.

Isabel van Brugen

