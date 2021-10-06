https://www.oann.com/france-says-differences-with-britain-getting-bigger/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=france-says-differences-with-britain-getting-bigger



FILE PHOTO: A French flag and a British national flag, known as the Union Jack, are seen in Violaines, France, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol FILE PHOTO: A French flag and a British national flag, known as the Union Jack, are seen in Violaines, France, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

October 6, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that differences with Britain were getting bigger and it was up to London to provide proposals to improve relations between the two allies.

“It must be noted that the differences are strong and that they are gradually worsening,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a parliamentary hearing. “We are waiting on their proposals. The ball is in their court.”

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Chris Reese)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

