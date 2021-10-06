https://www.newswars.com/french-dissident-eric-zemmour-moves-to-within-just-5-points-of-emmanuel-macron/

French intellectual dissident and strident mass migration critic Eric Zemmour has moved to within just five points of Emmanuel Macron ahead of next year’s presidential election.

A Harris Interactive poll finds that in a hypothetical run-off against the French leader, Zemmour would score 45 per cent of the vote to Macron’s 55 per cent.

France, Harris Interactive poll: Run-off Macron (LREM-RE): 55%

Zemmour (*): 45% Fieldwork: 1-4 October 2021

Sample size: ~1,300

That’s pretty significant given that Zemmour has no experience of public office and is almost exclusively known for his controversial opinions on Islam, immigration, feminism, and what he calls the “gay ideology.”

As we previously highlighted, Zemmour has called for France’s notorious Islamic ghetto no-go zones, which are routinely the scene of violence and mass rioting, to be “re-conquered by force.”

France’s feared banlieues are suburbs on the edge of major cities controlled by large groups of Muslim gangs who attack police officers, fire crews and ambulance workers who venture into the area.

“I think we reconquer by force,” said Zemmour. “Moreover, in order to reconquer, there’s a problem of the number of people.”

“You think — you are more humanist than I am — you think that we can bring people around by means of education.”

“That’s something I don’t believe anymore. I think that from a certain number — you know it is the sentence from Hegel that I say all the time — the quantity becomes a quality. So in this case it is necessary to reconquer by force or give up.”

The decay of law and order in France, driven by the country’s obsession with self-loathing and imposing “diversity,” has become a focal point of the debate, with the election set to take place next April.

Last month, conservative presidential candidate Xavier Bertrand warned that France faces the risk of a “civil war” due its problems with gang violence and uncontrolled mass immigration.

A poll taken back in April found that the majority of French citizens thought some form of “civil war” was likely as a result of failed multiculturalism and attacks on French identity.

The poll was prompted by a letter that was signed by 1,000 military servicemembers, including 20 retired generals, warning President Macron of “several deadly dangers” threatening France, including “Islamism and the hordes of the banlieue,” a reference to the fractured suburbs around major cities with high crime and immigrant populations.

In a speech, Zemmour also warned that 1.5 billion Africans wanting to make their way to Europe represented “the death of France.”

