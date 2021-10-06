https://www.dailywire.com/news/gallup-gop-now-viewed-as-better-party-for-security-prosperity

President Joe Biden has had a rocky few months — crime and inflation soaring, the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the exploding crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

And now the polls are starting to reflect that dismal start to his presidency.

“Americans by significant margins now view the Republican Party as better than the Democratic Party at protecting the nation from international threats (54% to 39%, respectively) and at ensuring the nation remains prosperous (50% to 41%),” Gallup reported.

“The 15-percentage-point GOP advantage on security matters is its largest since 2015, while its nine-point edge on prosperity is its largest since 2014. Last year, the GOP had a narrow advantage on international matters while the parties were essentially tied on economic matters. More of this change has come from declines in Americans perceiving the Democratic Party as better on these issues than from increases for the Republican Party,” said the national polling site.

A year ago, 46% of those surveyed said the Democratic Party would do a better job in the next few years of protecting the U.S. from terrorism and other international threats, but that dropped 7 points to 39%.

“Americans typically see the Republican Party as more capable on national security matters, but the 15-point gap in favor of the GOP this year is the largest since a 16-point advantage in 2015. The party had an even larger 23-point gap in 2014, a time when the Obama administration was struggling to deal with the rise of the Islamic State in Iraq and renewed Middle East violence, among other issues,” Gallup wrote.

Americans’ mood on the economy has also soured under Biden. There was a seven-point drop in the percentage of Americans who say the Democratic Party is better able to keep the U.S. prosperous, from 48% to 41%.

“Republicans have had at least a small advantage on this for most of the past decade, with the current nine-point lead tying 2011 and 2014 as the largest for the GOP during this period. The only years since 2010 that Republicans have not led are 2012 and 2020, the two years in which Democratic candidates were elected president,” says Gallup.

Another finding in the survey is that independents are bailing from the Democratic Party.

“Since last year, there have been double-digit declines in the percentages of independents who say the Democratic Party is better at handling the most important problem (from 42% to 31%), at keeping the nation secure (from 43% to 31%) and at keeping the nation prosperous (from 47% to 35%),” Gallup wrote.

“Republicans’ gains on these same issues have been smaller, as some independents have shifted to saying neither party is better able to handle these issues. There has been an eight-point increase among independents in saying the Republican Party is better at keeping the country prosperous (from 43% to 51%), a five-point increase for keeping the nation secure (from 48% to 53%) and a nonsignificant two-point change on the most important problem (from 29% to 31%),” the polling site added.

