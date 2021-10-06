https://www.dailywire.com/news/gender-is-a-fact-dave-chappelle-bucks-the-left-on-gender-defends-j-k-rowling-in-new-special

Comedian Dave Chappelle is bucking the Left’s narrative on gender, once again — this time in his new Netflix comedy special “The Closer.”

Chappelle says plainly that “gender is a fact” during the standup special and defends “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, who has taken heat for refusing to comply with progressive gender theory.

The Washington Examiner on Tuesday reported on Chappelle’s commentary in the special [Warning: language]:

“Gender is a fact,” Chappelle says , according to a Daily Beast report of his sixth special on the streaming platform. “Every human being in this room, every human being on Earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on Earth. That is a fact. Now, I am not saying that to say trans women aren’t women, I am just saying that those p*****s that they got … you know what I mean? I’m not saying it’s not p***y, but it’s Beyond P***y or Impossible P***y.”

The comedian then took on the backlash aimed at women who do not comply with the Left’s gender theory, namely Rowling.

The author notably identified herself as a “TERF,” or “trans-exclusionary radical feminist,” back in 2019. The term is typically used by transgender activists to disparage women who reject the notion that biological males can be women. Chappelle said in the special that he’s proudly “team TERF,” after offering a defense of Rowling, the Examiner reported.

“Any of you who have ever watched me know that I have never had a problem with transgender people. If you listen to what I’m saying, clearly, my problem has always been with white people,” Chappelle later joked in “The Closer.”

The special so far only has one critic review on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s predictably panning the standup for “rampant transphobia.”

“Chappelle’s rampant transphobia doesn’t need to be a problem as long as the jokes land, but his obsession with grievances supersedes any pretense of crafting actual humor,” Ian Thomas Malone wrote.

Alternatively, the audience score is already boasting a 94% approval rating, with more than 50 entries.

Back in 2019, Chappelle riled up the Left with his standup special “Sticks & Stones,” which was panned by critics and beloved by the general audience, The Daily Wire reported at the time:

The critics’ reviews of comedian Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix standup special “Sticks & Stones” are rolling into review site Rotten Tomatoes, and they’re exactly what you’d expect in the Year of the Wokescolds. But while the critics gnash their teeth over Chappelle’s unapologetic and purposefully offensive hour special, the general audience cheers.

Soon following the special’s release, “Sticks & Stones” showed a 38% score from critics, with a near-perfect 99% audience score.

In “Sticks & Stones,” Chappelle sounded off on LGBT activism, “cancel culture,” abortion, guns, race, the #MeToo movement, Jussie Smollett, Michael Jackson accusers, R. Kelly, and Louis C.K.

