You know how the media loves “Republicans pounce” stories? They also love “celebrity criticized” stories. Comedian Dave Chappelle has a new Netflix special out, and NBC News is covering the “swift backlash” to some of his comments, citing three tweets as evidence. “Chappelle and Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday,” NBC News reports.

Dave Chappelle is being criticized on social media for comments about trans people in his latest Netflix special, particularly a defense of ‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling, who has been accused of transphobia for years. https://t.co/1wKPCVQm8s — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 6, 2021

So what did he say to make the news?

The comedian Dave Chappelle is being criticized on social media for comments about trans people in his latest Netflix special, particularly a defense of “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, who has been accused of transphobia for years. In his sixth Netflix special, “The Closer,” which debuted Tuesday, the comedian made jokes directed toward the LGBTQ+ community and defended Rowling for her past comments conflating sex with gender. “They canceled J.K. Rowling — my God. Effectually she said gender was a fact, the trans community got mad as s—, they started calling her a TERF,” Chappelle said, referring to “trans-exclusionary radical feminists” whose views about gender are seen as anti-trans. He added: “I’m team TERF. … Gender is a fact.”

Just because J.K. Rowling “has been accused of transphobia for years” doesn’t make her transphobic.

Actor Taylor Ashbrook was “really disappointed.”

As a trans woman, I have usually defended Dave Chappelle’s specials because I think they’re hilarious and his jokes about trans women never felt intentionally malicious. The Closer changed my mind on that. That special felt so lazy and disingenuous and I’m really disappointed. — Taylor Ashbrook 🏳️‍⚧️ (@taylor_ashbrook) October 5, 2021

“I’m Team TERF” — when are the T-shirts being made up?

Someone got their panties in a wad — ryan thomas (@ryanthomas88882) October 6, 2021

This happens with every special he releases — Baby Hueby (@BabyHueby45) October 6, 2021

What part was he wrong about though? — Bryan Bissell (@The_Bry_Guy) October 6, 2021

None of it. — HarshMallow (@harshmallow01) October 6, 2021

Is it possible to have a different opinion about something or should we all think alike💁 asking for a friend, of course🥴 — Pam (@U0079286) October 6, 2021

How dare Chappelle not follow the prevailing narrative. This could result in him being cancelled. — G.D. Lincon (@GDConlin1) October 6, 2021

The accusations against her are incorrect, and Chappell is a comic. — Mr. Faversham (@MrFaversham) October 6, 2021

The whole point of the special was so that you guys would shit yourselves. — Joshua Kessler (@JoshuaKessler1) October 6, 2021

It’s hilarious. A must watch. — Richard Fase (@crillbill) October 6, 2021

Great comedy must have a kernel of truth and usually offends someone. — Chad (@Typhus369) October 6, 2021

How dare a comedian be funny. — That Guy (@steelCOYOTE_) October 6, 2021

He’s a comedian. His job is to be offensive. The alphabet people need to get over themselves. No one cares about your genitals. — G.W. Thug Life (@angrydad_94) October 6, 2021

“who has been accused of transphobia for years” Makes it sound like there’s some sort of concensus that the accusations have merit. They do not. https://t.co/A380z8e6SJ — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) October 6, 2021

J.K. Rowling said there are 2 genders. A lot of people (if not most) including @DaveChappelle

agree with that statement. He’s entitled to his opinion. For people who want to watch Chappelle but won’t admit it: “The Closer” premiered Tuesday on Netflix. And it’s hilarious. — 🇺🇸 Creeker 🇺🇸 (@WlsAngie) October 6, 2021

We actually saw a few people post videos of themselves burning their “Harry Potter” books … not sure what they’re going to do about a streaming video.

