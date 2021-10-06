https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/06/gender-is-a-fact-dave-chappelle-makes-nbc-news-by-defending-accused-transphobe-j-k-rowling/

You know how the media loves “Republicans pounce” stories? They also love “celebrity criticized” stories. Comedian Dave Chappelle has a new Netflix special out, and NBC News is covering the “swift backlash” to some of his comments, citing three tweets as evidence. “Chappelle and Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday,” NBC News reports.

So what did he say to make the news?

The comedian Dave Chappelle is being criticized on social media for comments about trans people in his latest Netflix special, particularly a defense of “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, who has been accused of transphobia for years.

In his sixth Netflix special, “The Closer,” which debuted Tuesday, the comedian made jokes directed toward the LGBTQ+ community and defended Rowling for her past comments conflating sex with gender.

“They canceled J.K. Rowling — my God. Effectually she said gender was a fact, the trans community got mad as s—, they started calling her a TERF,” Chappelle said, referring to “trans-exclusionary radical feminists” whose views about gender are seen as anti-trans.

He added: “I’m team TERF. … Gender is a fact.”

Just because J.K. Rowling “has been accused of transphobia for years” doesn’t make her transphobic.

Actor Taylor Ashbrook was “really disappointed.”

“I’m Team TERF” — when are the T-shirts being made up?

We actually saw a few people post videos of themselves burning their “Harry Potter” books … not sure what they’re going to do about a streaming video.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...