https://www.theblaze.com/news/dave-chappelle-gender-politically-incorrect-comedy

Comedian Dave Chappelle dropped a new Netflix comedy special this week, titled “The Closer,” and progressives are already seething over Chappelle’s politically incorrect jokes.

What did Chappelle say?

Toward the end of the show, Chappelle responded to critics of his last special, “Sticks & Stones,” over which he was accused of “punching down” and being “transphobic,” “homophobic,” and other LGBT-related phobias.

Chappelle pointed out that his critics clearly have not listened to his comedy, for if they had, they would understand that he has never had a problem with LGBT people.

“Any of you who have ever watched me know that I have never had a problem with transgender people. If you listen to what I’m saying, clearly, my problem has always been with white people,” Chappelle joked.

The comedian then addressed “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, whom Chappelle explained was “canceled” for saying that gender is real. Rowling, as a feminist, believes that, if gender is not real, then “the lived reality of women globally is erased.” Critics have labeled Rowling a “TERF,” or “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.”

Chappelle proudly proclaimed, “‘I’m team TERF!”

“Gender is a fact,” he stated. “Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact.”

“Now, I am not saying that to say transwomen aren’t women, I am just saying that those p***ies that they got … you know what I mean? I’m not saying it’s not p***y, but it’s Beyond P***y or Impossible P***y,” Chappelle joked. “It tastes like p***y, but that’s not quite what it is, is it? That’s not blood. That’s beet juice.”

At the end of the show, Chappelle said he would stop telling LGBT jokes “until we are both sure that we are laughing together. I’m telling you, it’s done. I’m done talking about it.”

He then made one request of the LGBT community, “All I ask of your community, with all humility: Will you please stop punching down on my people.” Chappelle was referring to Kevin Hart, who was unable to host the Oscars over old jokes, and rapper DaBaby, who similarly has been scrutinized for what LGBT people claim are offensive comments.

“In our country, you can shoot and kill a n***a,” Chappelle said earlier in the comedy special, “but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings.”

How are critics responding?

In reviewing Chappelle’s work, the Daily Beast continued to do what Chappelle was criticizing in his show: The outlet labeled him transphobic. NPR took the criticism a step further, accusing Chappelle of making anti-Semitic jokes, and even said Chappelle was “using white privilege.”

“Too often in The Closer, it just sounds like Chappelle is using white privilege to excuse his own homophobia and transphobia,” the NPR review said.

Chappelle’s closing line, wrote the NPR reviewer, “just made me terribly angry and disappointed.”

Meanwhile, a writer at Vulture, an entertainment news website, claimed Chappelle has an “obsession with trans bodies.”

Chappelle’s comedy special currently boasts a 94% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The one professional reviewer who has left a review, however, was thoroughly outraged, and accused Chappelle of “rampant transphobia.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

