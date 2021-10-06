https://www.oann.com/german-industrial-orders-fall-more-than-expected-in-august/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=german-industrial-orders-fall-more-than-expected-in-august



FILE PHOTO: A worker controls a tapping of a blast furnace at Europe’s largest steel factory of Germany’s industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG in the western German city of Duisburg December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender FILE PHOTO: A worker controls a tapping of a blast furnace at Europe’s largest steel factory of Germany’s industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG in the western German city of Duisburg December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

October 6, 2021

BERLIN (Reuters) – German industrial orders fell more than expected in August on weaker demand from abroad following two months of unusually strong gains due to major contracts, data showed on Wednesday.

The figures published by the Federal Statistics Office showed orders for goods ‘Made in Germany’ were down by 7.7% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a drop of 2.1% on the month.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Emma Thomasson)

