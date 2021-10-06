https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/06/germans-show-off-their-yellow-badges-to-prove-theyve-been-vaccinated-against-covid-19/

As far as we know, these aren’t vaccine passports but just voluntary accessories to prove one’s been vaccinated. But yellow badges? Did the Germans really think this through?

GERMANY – yellow badges to identify the vaccinated. “I have been vaccinated.” In the center: the image of a syringe in signal red. Yes they really have done this. #Covid_19 #NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere pic.twitter.com/4yNimBlnYN — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) October 6, 2021

6 pt star would have been better….easier to spot — (( Z )) (@fzimo) October 6, 2021

Almost like a star! — Dianne Loom (@DianneLoom) October 6, 2021

Unbelievable. Guess old habits die hard! — Dean Kelly (@DeanAKelly) October 6, 2021

Haven’t they trialed badges a few years back that ended pretty well — Engineer of various things/Al🌈 (@Gotmyeyeonumate) October 6, 2021

So yellow is “good” this time. I like the plot twist. — Dave Brown (@DaveBladeBrown) October 6, 2021

Unbelievable — Jimmy The Brush (@Jimmy_The_Brush) October 6, 2021

They just can’t help repeating history, can they? — Tony H (@The_Morningstar) October 6, 2021

Wow!! They really love those yellow badges. — Joann Sarcinella, BA 🇺🇸🇵🇹🇧🇷 (@JoannSarcinella) October 6, 2021

Yellow! They chose yellow 🙈! — HelenO’Toole (@HelenOT60) October 6, 2021

Yellow…they didn’t even bother to choose a different color — DallAs (@hallidalli) October 6, 2021

This can’t be true?! It just can’t be. — Olive and Alice 🌸 (@OliveandAlice) October 6, 2021

I can’t even come up with anything to say. — Time Traveler (@aikamatkustaja) October 6, 2021

For once, they could have chosen a color other than yellow… — It’s just me, myself and I 🌸 (@_Wilhelm_Tell_) October 6, 2021

Of all places not to understand the historical context. SMH. — Peter McCormack (@PeterMcCormack) October 6, 2021

Well they already had the templates, didn’t they? — #ImDone. (@AngelaImDone) October 6, 2021

It could be worse. they could be making non vaccinated people wear yellow badges! — blow 2021 (@hexodecimal) October 6, 2021

True.

Now what does this remind me of 🤔 — Jackie Meek (@JackieMeek6) October 6, 2021

Can someone please wake me up from this bizarre nightmare? — Obsolete Human 2.0 (apparently) (@freedomprevail1) October 6, 2021

Germans using badges to differentiate people is never a good idea as their history proves — Caz🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@flamvent) October 6, 2021

Oh, this doesn’t look good…and it’s a bad moment… — 🌻Angelinna🌻 (@Angelinna32) October 6, 2021

Did they really, absolutely need to make it yellow though? — Plenty of Salt (@plentyofsalt) October 6, 2021

I guess they ran out of stars — Yuri Lau (@realyurilau) October 6, 2021

Wow the vaccinated are the master race. — Undercover Elephant💙 🐘✊🌱 (@MrsNoone47) October 6, 2021

They are literally taking the piss — Darren Gunn (@DarrenGunn9) October 6, 2021

You’d think they’d be a little more sensitive, but no.

