As far as we know, these aren’t vaccine passports but just voluntary accessories to prove one’s been vaccinated. But yellow badges? Did the Germans really think this through?
GERMANY – yellow badges to identify the vaccinated.
“I have been vaccinated.” In the center: the image of a syringe in signal red.
Yes they really have done this. #Covid_19 #NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere pic.twitter.com/4yNimBlnYN
— Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) October 6, 2021
6 pt star would have been better….easier to spot
— (( Z )) (@fzimo) October 6, 2021
Almost like a star!
— Dianne Loom (@DianneLoom) October 6, 2021
Unbelievable. Guess old habits die hard!
— Dean Kelly (@DeanAKelly) October 6, 2021
Haven’t they trialed badges a few years back that ended pretty well
— Engineer of various things/Al🌈 (@Gotmyeyeonumate) October 6, 2021
So yellow is “good” this time. I like the plot twist.
— Dave Brown (@DaveBladeBrown) October 6, 2021
Unbelievable
— Jimmy The Brush (@Jimmy_The_Brush) October 6, 2021
They just can’t help repeating history, can they?
— Tony H (@The_Morningstar) October 6, 2021
Wow!! They really love those yellow badges.
— Joann Sarcinella, BA 🇺🇸🇵🇹🇧🇷 (@JoannSarcinella) October 6, 2021
Yellow! They chose yellow 🙈!
— HelenO’Toole (@HelenOT60) October 6, 2021
Yellow…they didn’t even bother to choose a different color
— DallAs (@hallidalli) October 6, 2021
This can’t be true?! It just can’t be.
— Olive and Alice 🌸 (@OliveandAlice) October 6, 2021
I can’t even come up with anything to say.
— Time Traveler (@aikamatkustaja) October 6, 2021
For once, they could have chosen a color other than yellow…
— It’s just me, myself and I 🌸 (@_Wilhelm_Tell_) October 6, 2021
Of all places not to understand the historical context. SMH.
— Peter McCormack (@PeterMcCormack) October 6, 2021
Well they already had the templates, didn’t they?
— #ImDone. (@AngelaImDone) October 6, 2021
It could be worse. they could be making non vaccinated people wear yellow badges!
— blow 2021 (@hexodecimal) October 6, 2021
True.
Now what does this remind me of 🤔
— Jackie Meek (@JackieMeek6) October 6, 2021
— Franz Coughka (@fadcapital) October 6, 2021
Can someone please wake me up from this bizarre nightmare?
— Obsolete Human 2.0 (apparently) (@freedomprevail1) October 6, 2021
Germans using badges to differentiate people is never a good idea as their history proves
— Caz🇬🇧🏴 (@flamvent) October 6, 2021
Oh, this doesn’t look good…and it’s a bad moment…
— 🌻Angelinna🌻 (@Angelinna32) October 6, 2021
Did they really, absolutely need to make it yellow though?
— Plenty of Salt (@plentyofsalt) October 6, 2021
I guess they ran out of stars
— Yuri Lau (@realyurilau) October 6, 2021
Wow the vaccinated are the master race.
— Undercover Elephant💙 🐘✊🌱 (@MrsNoone47) October 6, 2021
They are literally taking the piss
— Darren Gunn (@DarrenGunn9) October 6, 2021
You’d think they’d be a little more sensitive, but no.
