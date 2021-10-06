https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/06/glenn-greenwald-on-facebook-whistleblower-theyre-not-trying-to-erode-facebooks-power-just-transfer-it/

As Twitchy reported, Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen is not just on a whirlwind media tour but also had the opportunity to testify before Congress Tuesday, after which Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand suggested the government should create another dedicated regulatory agency, the Data Protection Agency, to hold Facebook accountable for how its algorithms push “misinformation.”

Glenn Greenwald actually wrote this thread Tuesday, but we thought it was a nice companion piece to the Ben Shaprio thread we covered earlier, in which he examined the not-so-subtle endgame of all of this attention:

Greenwald’s argument is that the Facebook whistleblower is just a political tool being used by politicians who don’t wish to erode Facebook’s power but rather transfer it to themselves:

That’s pretty clear:

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...