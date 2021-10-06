https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/06/glenn-greenwald-on-facebook-whistleblower-theyre-not-trying-to-erode-facebooks-power-just-transfer-it/

As Twitchy reported, Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen is not just on a whirlwind media tour but also had the opportunity to testify before Congress Tuesday, after which Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand suggested the government should create another dedicated regulatory agency, the Data Protection Agency, to hold Facebook accountable for how its algorithms push “misinformation.”

Glenn Greenwald actually wrote this thread Tuesday, but we thought it was a nice companion piece to the Ben Shaprio thread we covered earlier, in which he examined the not-so-subtle endgame of all of this attention:

Democrats and media explicitly wish to avoid neutral, transparent regulation of Facebook. Instead, they want an agency that will act as a sort of super-CEO of the company. They’re not hiding the ball on this. The goal is control of informational dissemination. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 6, 2021

Greenwald’s argument is that the Facebook whistleblower is just a political tool being used by politicians who don’t wish to erode Facebook’s power but rather transfer it to themselves:

Democrats and Media Do Not Want to Weaken Facebook, Just Commandeer its Power to Censorhttps://t.co/oDpXyWUn6o — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 5, 2021

Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen is a vital media and political asset because she advances their quest for greater control over online political discourse. Their aim is not to erode Facebook and Google’s vast power but to *transfer* it to themselves for their own use. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 5, 2021

There is no doubt, at least to me, that Facebook and Google are grave menaces. Along with Apple and Amazon, they have become classic monopolies. But none of the anger or activism in Washington and among liberal outlets is about solving that. They want to be the overseers of it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 5, 2021

Democrats have become increasingly explicit about their intent to force tech giants to censor the internet for them in accordance with their views. Polls show liberals overwhelmingly support this. This is a top priority for the dominant party in Washington and their media allies. pic.twitter.com/Qwh8SYkhu7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 5, 2021

The only thing more menacing or alarming than a handful of tech monopolies controlling our political discourse is transferring that power to one political party in DC and their media outlets. That’s what this week, and their new heroine, are for:https://t.co/oDpXyWUn6o — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 5, 2021

Frances Haugen says she’s “actually against the breaking up of Facebook.” So she’d like to let the company remain a trillion-dollar monopoly but also create a federal agency to regulate it which she says should employ former Facebook employees. — Nicole Goodkind (@NicoleGoodkind) October 5, 2021

Exactly. They don’t want to break up Facebook or even weaken its reach and power. They want to preserve that power but transfer it to themselves so that they can use it for their own ends:https://t.co/prjLTpGt7r — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 5, 2021

Two great articles on how the corporate media and Democrats are conspiring to commandeer the power of tech monopolies to control the internet and political debate: By @ShantMM: https://t.co/oG0paTAURp By Curtis Yarvin: https://t.co/ext0g25eT9 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 5, 2021

How many examples do you need to see before realizing that the real goal of Democrats and their liberal corporate media allies is not to weaken or break up Facebook and Google but to transfer their vast monopolistic power to themselves? They say it:https://t.co/cy5gVe0GeP — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 6, 2021

What else can @SenMarkey say to make it any clearer what the Democrats’ actual intent is with regard to the power of Facebook, Google and Twitter? He’s telling you in the clearest language possible what they want: pic.twitter.com/MTe9CrMcZR — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 6, 2021

That’s pretty clear:

The Facebook whistleblower is an AOC donor with a history of raising ‘bias’ concerns at previous employers, who is working with Jen Psaki’s old PR firm and the lawyers who repped the Ukraine ‘whistleblower’ that led to Trump’s impeachment.https://t.co/dGJTj4oleH — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 5, 2021

