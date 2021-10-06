https://www.theblaze.com/news/good-samaritan-checks-victims-of-accident-one-steals-his-suv-containing-his-five-children

After a multi-vehicle Sunday afternoon in Grandy, North Carolina, authorities said a motorist who witnessed the accident stopped to help.

As the motorist exited his SUV around 12:40 p.m. to check on the people involved in the accident at the intersection of Augusta Drive and Highway 158, one of the drivers of the vehicles involved in the accident jumped into the driver’s seat of motorist’s Chevy Suburban and took off, the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office said.

Worse yet, the motorist’s five children were still in his SUV, authorities said.

What happened next?

Markell Hancox of Chesapeake, Virginia, headed north on Caratoke Highway and pulled into the Hop Inn in Grandy where she jumped from the SUV and ran, the sheriff’s office said.

But sheriff’s deputies quickly apprehended Hancox, authorities said.

What happened to the children inside the SUV?

Authorities said the children who were along for the dangerous ride were extremely shaken but not harmed.

What happened to the suspect?

Hancox was charged with five counts of second-degree kidnapping, leaving the scene of an accident, and larceny of a motor vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was being held at the Currituck County Detention Center on a $210,000 bond.

How did folks react?

Commenters on the sheriff’s office Facebook page were relieved that the five children in the stolen SUV were unharmed — and tore into the suspect:

“So hard to be a good Samaritan,” one commenter wrote. “Glad all is well.”

“[The suspect] should have been denied bond,” another commenter declared. “Obviously a flight risk.”

“Great job CCSO,” another commenter said. “It makes you wonder what she was running from to take the man’s vehicle with 5 children?”

Good work [CCSO] and Dad!” another commenter exclaimed. “I’m glad everyone is safe, and she’s where she deserves to be.”

