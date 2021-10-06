http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/04tTZ2338ZE/

MISSION, Texas — A group of Republican governors meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a ten-point plan to “combat Biden’s border crisis.” The announcement follows a briefing from Texas law enforcement officials and the National Border Patrol Council in the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

“The governors, led by Governors Doug Ducey and Greg Abbott, had sent a letter to Biden on September 20th, requesting a meeting within 15 days to discuss the crisis on the southern border – including a nearly 500% surge in border apprehensions and the seizure of more fentanyl this year than the last three years combined,” the Republican Governors Association said in a written statement. “Since then, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has inaccurately accused Republicans of not offering solutions and made excuses for the President, who has spent his life in politics and appears to have never visited the border. Not having the time is no excuse, the President has repeatedly had “his schedule cleared.”

RGA Chairman, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, said, “For the past eight months of Joe Biden’s presidency, we’ve witnessed an uncontrolled southern border due to this administration’s policies. “Republican governors have answered the call in the absence of leadership and lack of resources from the federal government, but urgent federal action is needed as the impact of the surges in unaccompanied children, deadly drugs, and criminals is being felt in states throughout the country.”

Following is the ten-point plan put forward by the governors:

1. Continue Title 42 public health restrictions.

2. Fully reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols.

3. Finish securing the border.

4. End catch and release.

5. Clear the judicial backlog.

6. Resume the deportation of all criminals.

7. Dedicate federal resources to eradicate human tracfficking and drug trafficking.

8. Re-enter all agreements with our Northern Triangle partners and Mexico.

9. Send a clear message to potential migrants.

10. Deploy more federal law enforcement officers.

