https://www.theepochtimes.com/gun-sales-top-2019-totals-with-three-months-left-to-go_4034870.html

Gun purchases this year have already topped purchases across 2019, continuing a strong buying trend that started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

September saw 1.3 million background checks for the sale of a gun, according to an analysis by the National Sports Shooting Foundation (NSSF), a firearm industry trade association. That means 13.7 million such checks have been completed this year, surpassing the 13.2 million recorded two years ago.

Because of the pandemic, 2020 was a banner year for gun purchases. Sales skyrocketed past anybody’s expectations, easily setting a new record.

A surge in first-time buyers poured into gun stores, expressing fear over a rise in crime, the harsh lockdowns imposed across much of the country, and the push to defund police departments.

Some thought a slump was in order this year, but so far, sales have most months come in at the second-highest ever, falling behind only the same months in 2020.

“People are still very concerned for their personal safety. They can see crime is up,” Mark Olivia, NSSF’s director of public affairs, told The Epoch Times, noting that recently released FBI data showed murders jumped nearly 30 percent in 2020.

“They’re responding to that; they’re taking ownership of their Second Amendment rights and their constitutional right to be able to protect themselves and their family and bear arms to do that,” he added.

Olivia projects sales in 2021 surpassing all other years, save for 2020.

The previous record year was 2016 when there were 15.7 million background checks conducted for gun sales.

Sales typically rise in the winter months as hunters go to stores, manufacturers unveil new models, and shops put some items on sale.

NSSF crunches numbers from the FBI, which conducts instant background checks for gun sales and permits. It separates out checks done for sales.

Groups who push for legislation and action to cut down on gun sales did not respond to requests for comment for this article.

Mike Weeks, the owner of Georgia Gun Store, Gainesville, said he saw a 50 percent increase in sales last year. But he’s actually seeing more sales so far this year.

“I’ve been thinking that it was slowing down but every time I look at the numbers, it hasn’t,” he told The Epoch Times.

Many buyers in 2020 were first-time gun owners, Weeks said. This year, the store is seeing a mix of gun owners expanding their collection and first-time buyers.

Many stores last year had trouble stocking shelves because of the jump in demand. In part because of the reduced demand, supply concerns are easing.

“We are actually able to keep some guns on the shelves whereas last year, as soon as it hit the door it sold. So we’ve been able to rebuild our our inventory,” Weeks said. Accessories are doing fine as far as availability. Most calibers of ammunition are available now, although they are considerably more expensive than they used.”

Zachary Stieber Reporter Follow Zachary Stieber covers U.S. news, including politics and court cases. He started at The Epoch Times as a New York City metro reporter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

