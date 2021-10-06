https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/575492-haley-says-stopping-national-self-loathing-is-most-important-mission-of-our

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki HaleyNikki HaleyPat Robertson steps down as ‘700 Club’ host after 60 years The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Dems attempt to tie government funding, Ida relief to debt limit Poll: Trump dominates 2024 Republican primary field MORE says stopping “national self-loathing” is “the most important mission of our time.”

“The barbarians of the world fear nothing more than a strong United States with the confidence and courage of our convictions,” Haley said during a speech on Tuesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute in California.

“The most important mission of our time is to stop our national self-loathing and to regain our courage and renew our convictions,” she continued.

Haley said that a large portion of Americans are “plagued” by self-doubt, calling it a “pandemic much more damaging than any virus.

She also said that that anger toward America has become “the bedrock belief of the American left,” adding that Democrats “don’t even believe in America” and have “given up on America as a colorblind society.”

“Republicans cannot make the same mistake,” she said. “That message was our message first. We must once again take it to the American people.”

Haley made the speech at the foundation’s “Time for Choosing Speaker Series.” The former South Carolina governor is largely seen as a GOP presidential hopeful in 2024.

But in an interview head of her speech, she suggested that she would speak with former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden announces nominations for Arts and Humanities endowments On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Democrats cross the debt ceiling Rubicon Trump endorses Diehl for Massachusetts governor, slams ‘RINO’ Baker MORE before she decided to launch a presidential bid.

“In the beginning of 2023, should I decide that there’s a place for me, should I decide that there’s a reason to move, I would pick up the phone and meet with the president,” Haley said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“I would talk to him and see what his plans are.,” she added “I would tell him about my plans. We would work on it together.

