On “Glenn TV” tonight, Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to reveal how the fundamental transformation of America has already begun by turning the Declaration of Independence upside down.

If Donald Trump was a dictator, then what do we call President Biden? In Biden’s first nine months in office, he has already issued 64 executive orders – that’s more than Trump, Obama, W. Bush, Clinton, Bush, and Reagan each issued in their entire first years in office.

You never hear the Left talk about the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, or the Bill of Rights any more, unless it’s to “reimagine” the Constitution or slap a “harmful content” warning on our founding documents. Seriously. The National Archives said while its website label wasn’t targeting the Constitution specifically, “some of the materials presented here may reflect outdated, biased, offensive, and possibly violent views and opinions.” The Left finds basic, guaranteed rights so offensive they now spend all of their time on workarounds to deal with America’s annoying founding documents.

