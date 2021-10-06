https://www.fox26houston.com/news/school-shooting-reported-at-timberview-high-school-in-arlington

A suspect is in custody for a school shooting that left four people were hurt at Timberview High School in Arlington Wednesday morning.

Arlington police confirmed the school shooting started as a fight between a student and another individual around 9:15 a.m. One student then drew a weapon.

Three people were taken to the hospital, two with gunshot wounds. They include a 15-year-old male in critical condition, a 25-year-old male in good condition and a teenage girl in good condition who will be discharged soon.

A pregnant teacher was also hurt in a fall but was treated at the scene and not hospitalized, police said.

Suspect in Texas school shooting

The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, turned himself in Wednesday afternoon with his attorney.

Arlington police said he was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They recovered the .45 caliber gun.

Simpkins reportedly fled the school in a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with the Texas license plate PFY6260 after the shooting.

Multiple agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals were looking for him and investigating the case.

“I have high confidence the shooter is not on the premises. I have high confidence there was only one shooter at this school,” said Assistant Chief Kevin Kolbye with the Arlington Police Department. “Our heart goes out to the injured and all the students who went through the traumatic event at this school.”

“As a law enforcement officer and then as a parent with a student in Arlington ISD, this is kind of your scariest moment when this happens not only what you do for your job but when you have a wife who is a teacher and several kids that go to school in the district,” said Jeff Boshek with the ATF Dallas Field Division. “As soon as we get this information on the firearm we’re going to track it down. We’ll figure out where this individual got it from. Our agents won’t sleep. We’re going to figure out where he got this weapon in his hands to come into this school to cause this tragedy today. To all the victim families, you’re in our thoughts and our prayers.”

What we know about the Timberview High School shooting

Police said Timothy George Simpkins, an 18-year-old student at Timberview High School, was in a fight with another student and drew a weapon.

Four people were hurt and three were hospitalized. Two were taken in for surgery because of gunshot wounds.

A 15-year-old male is in critical condition. Another teenager girl and a 25-year-old male are in good condition.

A pregnant teacher fell and was injured. She is okay.

There were already two Mansfield ISD officers on campus and they were able to respond immediately.

The school was cleared and the district is working to reunite students with their parents at the Mansfield Performing Arts Center.

The ATF is investigating to find out how and where Simpkins got the gun.

He was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a statewide manhunt.

Simpkins is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement following the school shooting:

“As law enforcement continues their investigation, our hearts go out to the victims of this senseless act of violence. Thank you to the law enforcement officers and first responders who arrived on the scene to help the victims and prevent further violence. I have spoken with the Mayor of Arlington and offered any assistance the state can provide, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to help bring the criminal to justice. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the victims, their families, and the entire Timberview High School community.”

Students and parents fear the worst

The Mansfield Independent School District said the campus was placed on lockdown during the active shooter incident. All students and staff were locked in their classrooms and offices and no visitors were allowed on campus.

Arlington police said it is working with other neighboring law enforcement agencies to methodically search and clear the school.

Once cleared, the students will be bused to the Mansfield Performing Arts Center to be reunited with their parents.

“I just got back from work. I was trying to relax when I got this text message from my daughter,” said Akhere Isenalumhe, whose daughter is a sophomore. “We are all confused. We just don’t know what’s going on. This is just too close to home. We never thought something like this would happen right here in our backyard so.”

The school is located in the city of Arlington but in the Mansfield school district.

“I honestly thought the worst. You see, in the news, all these shootings going on at other schools, other states, and you never imagine, or you can’t imagine something going on, feeling the feeling the other parents feel,” another parent said.

