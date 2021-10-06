https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/06/hilarious-cnns-brian-stelter-accuses-mike-pence-and-republican-media-of-riot-denialism/

Well, it seems that former Vice President Mike Pence — who was the intended target of some of the Capitol rioters — isn’t reliving January every single day. If we take him at his word, he’s much more focused on and concerned about the damage being done by the Biden administration:

“I know the media wants to distract from the Biden administration’s failed agenda by focusing on one day in January,” Pence told Hannity. https://t.co/TfFOzIaQba — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) October 5, 2021

Some people are having difficulty wrapping their heads around that one.

That “one day in January” was the worst breach of our U.S. Capitol since the War of friggin’ 1812. https://t.co/I4vvkamLUQ — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 5, 2021

Brian Stelter sure can’t wrap his head around it. And he can’t help but notice that Sean Hannity and Fox just let Mike Pence say what he said without offering any sort of pushback. CNN certainly wasn’t going to just sit back and let Pence get away with it.

Pence minimizing the Jan. 6 attack rightly received lots of attention from CNN and other outlets in the past 24 hours. But on Fox? Nope. The Pence interview happened on Hannity, but then there were 0 followups https://t.co/eMWU71QDPC — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 6, 2021

This is just the latest example of Fox News and the GOP media’s “pathetic pattern”:

This fits a pathetic pattern. After all, scrutinizing Pence’s revisionist history about 1/6 would require talking honestly about the riot, and that rarely ever happens on Fox. Riot denialism is practically required in GOP media. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 6, 2021

*Record scratch*

What kind of denialism, Brian?

When did they remove all of the mirrors in CNN’s offices? — Chris White (@FiestaBlanco) October 6, 2021

Great question.

Come on, Brian.

You were in riot denial the entire summer of 2020 — Mo (@fomo45) October 6, 2021

Talk about riot denialism Brian. Where were you all last year when cities across the country were literally in flames? — Karol Bunch (@bunch_karol) October 6, 2021

Have you already forgotten, Brian? It wasn’t that long ago, you know.

Lol riot denialism pic.twitter.com/vzwpdKyKKv — david heicklen (@davidheicklen) October 6, 2021

Where was your A$$ ALL summer of 2020? STFU tool pic.twitter.com/HAoQSibLuA — #illegitimatePrez46 (@Animalsareawe) October 6, 2021

What can you say? Brian Stelter’s gotta be Brian Stelter.

I’m not sure whether your stupid or lying, but I’m gonna go with “both”: https://t.co/2UlMvolIAQ — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 6, 2021

Always a safe bet where Brian Stelter is concerned.

