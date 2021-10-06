https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/615e9af02817c57bc71cadcf
Many in the West see the US pullout from Afghanistan as a geopolitical disaster and an epic tragedy for those left behind under Taliban rule.
…
Aftermath scenes in Pakistan’s Harnai town after a shallow earthquake hit the country’s southwest in the early hours of Thursday. The tremor left at least 20 people dead and dozens injured as of Thurs…
That record streak in September meant little for the St. Louis Cardinals in a postseason that ended with one hanging slider. Alex Reyes served up a game-ending home run to Chris Taylor just after ent…
Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 on Wednesday night in the NL wild-card game. The 106-win Dodgers ad…
British actor Daniel Craig speaks during the ceremony to honor him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, on October 6, 2021…