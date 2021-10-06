https://www.oann.com/hong-kong-needs-to-tackle-housing-leader-carrie-lam-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hong-kong-needs-to-tackle-housing-leader-carrie-lam-says



Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is seen on a tv screen as she delivers her annual policy address at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is seen on a tv screen as she delivers her annual policy address at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

October 6, 2021

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong aims to target its chronic housing problem, the financial hub’s leader, Carrie Lam, said on Wednesday, as property prices in the world’s most expensive city hover near record highs.

Her comments came at the start of an annual policy address expected to focus on housing and livelihood concerns.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu, Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Clarence Fernandez)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

