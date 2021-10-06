https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-where-is-the-red-state-sanctuary-for-american-constitutional-rights

If blue states were able to successfully serve as sanctuaries for illegal alien sex offenders from federal law enforcement during Trump’s presidency, why can’t red states serve as a constitutional sanctuary for Americans losing their most basic human rights?

Americans in all 50 states are losing their livelihoods for not getting injected with a very questionable shot that no longer works; they are being refused proper treatment for a virus they didn’t create; the federal government is hunting down anyone who was within earshot of the Capitol on Jan. 6; and the FBI are now threatening to treat anyone who protests critical race theory at school board meetings as terrorists.

On the other hand, Republicans control 23 trifectas, 19 of them with supermajorities in the legislatures. Where are they during this time of peril, and why have those states not become sanctuaries for Americans fleeing this era of totalitarianism? Why are red-state governors and legislatures completely missing in action during these dangerous times when our federal government, which controls corporate America, seems to have devolved back to pre-enlightenment governing principles? Why are they not holding one emergency session after another to redress our urgent grievances? Why are Texas-based companies like Southwest Airlines able to violate the Nuremberg Code with their inhumane mandates without the much-vaunted Texas GOP apparatus outlawing mandates or at least subjecting them to liability? Is anyone home? What is the breaking point that will actually draw a meaningful response from the so-called opposition?

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Monday that he is directing the FBI and federal prosecutors to meet with state and local law enforcement on how to combat what he referred to as “threats of violence” against school board officials by protesters of critical race theory.

“The Justice Department will also create specialized training and guidance for local school boards and school administrators,” said Garland in a DOJ press release. “This training will help school board members and other potential victims understand the type of behavior that constitutes threats, how to report threatening conduct to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, and how to capture and preserve evidence of threatening conduct to aid in the investigation and prosecution of these crimes.”

First, it’s important to note that our adversaries are telling us exactly what they fear. They understand that the lynchpin to us winning back our freedom is by taking back our local governments, such as school boards. Which should motivate us even more to focus on the policies and elections at the local level more than congressional and presidential elections.

It’s also noteworthy that the same people who couldn’t care less about BLM burning down dozens of cities, illegal aliens organizing a stalking campaign against Senator Kyrsten Sinema, and violent cartels crashing our border are suddenly fearful of moms and dads protesting the teaching of racism in their schools.

However, the most important question we should all be asking is: Where are the GOP governors? This order should be dead on arrival in every red state. Within 24 hours of this announcement, every GOP governor should have issued an order barring all law enforcement from working with the feds to target First Amendment rights and peaceful Americans, especially at a time when this same administration is advocating the de-incarceration of violent criminals.

It’s time conservatives demand more from their supposedly Republican officials. Every GOP governor, attorney general, and state legislative leadership team should coordinate across state lines to push back against federal tyranny on a myriad of issues. This is a more effective check and balance on this administration’s behavior than Republicans winning back Congress, even if real Republicans actually secured positions of leadership. States are sovereign units of government and have the ability to stave off federal usurpations, especially when backed by the culture on the ground among the people. Just ask Trump how successful he was fighting California on sanctuary cities. Well, if it’s good enough for illegal aliens, it should be good enough for Americans.

