https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/575541-idaho-governor-says-hell-rescind-lieutenant-governors-actions-made-in

Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) says he’ll rescind coronavirus pandemic actions taken by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R) while Little was in Texas, including prohibiting schools from requiring vaccines or tests.

“I am in Texas performing my duties as the duly elected Governor of Idaho, and I have not authorized the Lt. Governor to act on my behalf,” Little said in a statement shared to social media on Tuesday.

“I will be rescinding and reversing any actions taken by the Lt. Governor when I return,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

I will be rescinding and reversing any actions taken by the Lt. Governor when I return. pic.twitter.com/iBuQqX1R5i — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) October 5, 2021

Little is traveling to Texas to unveil a 10-point plan for securing the U.S.-Mexico border with a group of Republican governors. According to Politico, he is expected to be back in Idaho later Wednesday.

When he left, McGeachin signed an executive order that prohibits government agencies, including the state’s universities and public schools, from requiring vaccines or weekly testing.

Today, as Acting Governor, I fixed Gov. Little’s Executive Order on “vaccine passports” to make sure that K-12 schools and universities cannot require vaccinations OR require mandatory testing. I will continue to fight for your individual Liberty! #idpol pic.twitter.com/Jz87jfZaWc — Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) October 5, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Little signed his own executive order banning “vaccine passports” in April, though his did not explicitly bar the state’s schools from imposing such proof.

Also while Little was gone, McGeachin inquired about deploying the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border, The Associated Press reported.

Little didn’t directly respond to the vaccine mandate but slammed the effort to deploy the National Guard as “political grandstanding.”

He further said it was “an affront to the Idaho constitution and insults the men and women who have dedicated their life to serving our state and the country.”

“The people of Idaho can be assured that as their duly elected Governor, I will continue to fight this important issue,” Little said.

This isn’t the first time that Little had to reverse one of McGeachin’s actions.

She launched a primary challenge against him in May amid fighting between the two on handling the coronavirus pandemic. The same month, Little rescinded a ban on mask mandates by local officials that McGeachin put in place while he was away.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

