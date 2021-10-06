https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/idaho-lt-gov-outlaws-vaccine-and-testing-mandates-while-the-governor-is-out-of-state/
Today, as Acting Governor, I fixed Gov. Little’s Executive Order on “vaccine passports” to make sure that K-12 schools and universities cannot require vaccinations OR require mandatory testing. I will continue to fight for your individual Liberty! #idpol pic.twitter.com/Jz87jfZaWc
— Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) October 5, 2021
Less than 24 hours after Idaho Governor Brad Little departed the state to visit the U.S.-Mexico border, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin signed an executive order as acting governor banning vaccine passports and mandatory Covid testing at K-12 schools and universities in Idaho. This is the 2nd time in the past year that McGeachin has acted to abolish mandates and testing while Gov. Brad Little is out of the state.
McGeachin is running for Governor of Idaho in 2022…
This video explains some of the reasons why I am running for Governor. It’s time to Make Idaho Free Again! #idpol #McGeachinforGovernor #JoinJanice #MakeIdahoFreeAgain pic.twitter.com/alSIGei5Ar
— Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) July 2, 2021
