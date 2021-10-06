https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/incompetent-biden-crashes-38-percent-approval-brutal-quinnipiac-poll/

Joe Biden crashed to a new low of 38 percent approval in a Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday. The brutal poll shows Biden losing support across the board on issues with his numbers on immigration and the border in the 20s and a solid majority (55 percent) saying the Biden administration is not competent in running the government.

Excerpt from Q-Poll press release:

…Joe Biden receives a negative 38 – 53 percent job approval rating, the lowest score he’s received from the American people on his job performance since taking office, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea- ack) University national poll of adults released today. In Quinnipiac’s last national poll released 3 weeks ago, he received a negative 42 – 50 percent job approval rating.

Today, Republicans (94 – 4 percent) and independents (60 – 32 percent) disapprove of the job Biden is doing, while Democrats approve 80 – 10 percent.

HANDLING OF ISSUES

Biden received negative scores in the double digits on all but one key issue when Americans were asked about his handling of …

the response to the coronavirus: 48 percent approve, while 50 percent disapprove;

the economy: 39 percent approve, while 55 percent disapprove;

his job as Commander in Chief of the U.S. military: 37 percent approve, while 58 percent disapprove;

taxes: 37 percent approve, while 54 percent disapprove;

foreign policy: 34 percent approve, while 58 percent disapprove;

immigration issues: 25 percent approve, while 67 percent disapprove;

the situation at the Mexican border: 23 percent approve, while 67 percent disapprove.

When it comes to Biden’s personal traits, Americans were asked whether or not Biden …

cares about average Americans: 49 percent say yes, while 48 percent say no, compared to 58 – 37 percent yes in April;

is honest: 44 percent say yes, while 50 percent say no, compared to 51 – 42 percent yes in April;

has good leadership skills: 41 percent say yes, while 56 percent say no, compared to 52 – 44 percent yes in April.

More than half of Americans say 55 – 42 percent that the Biden administration is not competent in running the government.…

1,326 U.S. adults nationwide were surveyed from October 1st – 4th with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Doug Schwartz, Ph.D. since 1994, conducts independent, non-partisan national and state polls on politics and issues. Surveys adhere to industry best practices and are based on random samples of adults using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones.