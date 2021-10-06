https://www.theblaze.com/news/intruder-attacks-armed-homeowner-shot-dead

Despite the preponderance of accounts indicating folks not only are acquiring guns to protect themselves, their families, and their property — but also not hesitating to pull the trigger when necessary — lawbreakers continue to push into the teeth of an armed American populace with potentially deadly consequences for themselves.

What happened this time?

Atlanta police said a male entered a residence Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Howell Street NE through a window and attacked the homeowner after the homeowner confronted him.

But the homeowner had exercised his Second Amendment rights and had a gun on hand — and didn’t hesitate to put it to use.

Police said the homeowner shot the intruder, and officers who responded to the scene around 1:15 p.m. found the intruder dead.

Police said the homeowner accidentally shot himself as well during the incident and remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

The police report also indicates that one of the shot males — presumably the homeowner who accidentally shot himself — was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said no charges are anticipated in connection to the shooting.

WSB-TV reported that the shooting was determined to be an act of self-defense.

Anything else?

The station, citing Atlanta Public Schools, said the exterior doors of David T. Howard Middle School — which is across the street from the shooting scene — were locked while police conducted their investigation, and no students or staff were allowed outside.

In addition, WSB said the school was forced to alter its release plans: bus pick-up was moved to the Randolph Street NE side of the school and parents picked up their children on the John Wesley Dobbs Ave. NE side.

The school district also canceled all after-school activities at the middle school, WAGA-TV reported.

