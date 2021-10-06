https://www.dailywire.com/news/irritated-biden-addresses-f-joe-biden-signs-after-chilly-reception-in-michigan

An irritated President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening reacted to his chilly reception in Michigan, boasting to his hundreds of protesters — many holding “f*** Joe Biden” signs — that he won the 2020 election with a record 81 millions votes.

“Not withstanding some of the signs I saw coming in … that’s why 81 million Americans voted for me,” Biden said, emphasizing that he has a mandate to implement his “Build Back Better” agenda (video below). “The largest number of votes in American history — a clear majority!”

Biden on Tuesday was greeted by an estimated 500 protesters in Howell, Michigan, many holding signs that said “f*** Joe Biden” and “Stop the Spending,” as well as other pro-Trump flags and anti-Biden gear.

Here of a few videos of the not-so-warm Biden greeting:

Holy Moly

When POTUS first made his way to the podium, he was met with some booing, too.

MLive reported that Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin was “embarrassed” by the protesters:

“F*** Biden” was visible on flags and signs carried by a crowd of protesters gathered along M-59 in Livingston County, a deeply conservative part of the state. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, said she was “embarrassed” by the profane message as she sat next to the president, who pointed out the signs as they passed by the rally.

Apparently the president told Slotkin he said he was “surprised” the protesters were being “profane around children.”

“He said, ‘aren’t we next to a school?’” Slotkin said, according to MLive. “I pointed out the school to him and, he said ‘I guess I’m still surprised when people, even if they don’t like me, are willing to be that profane around children.’”

“It’s just a sad moment when someone can stand blocks from a school with a sign using that kind of profanity,” Slotkin said.

MLive pointed out that an elementary school is located a block down the road from the protest, but it’s unclear if any children were in attendance at the protest.

The rally was organized by the Livingston County Republican Party and Moms for Liberty, according to MLive. The report added that POTUS lost Livingston County by 23% points in 2020, though he won Michigan.

Last week, Biden and congressional Democrats failed to pass two massive trillion-dollar spending packages tied to the president’s domestic agenda. The Daily Wire reported Thursday:

Pelosi is facing a double loss Thursday, with both the trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure deal — or “BIF” — and the White House’s massive $3.5 trillion “reconciliation” spending package, are both set to meet failure in the House, with the progressives intent on killing the BIF and Senate mavericks, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) looking to derail the Biden administration’s pet “human infrastructure” package. Pelosi insisted, as late as Thursday morning, that she intends to hold a vote on the BIF and then a vote on the “reconciliation” bill — a bill she’s pushed as a “zero cost” measure, despite its $3.5 trillion price tag.

