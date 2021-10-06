https://conservativebrief.com/breaks-ranks-52319/

Fox News host Jesse Watters broke ranks at the network and spoke about the election audit that took place in Maricopa County, Arizona.

During a segment on his Fox program, Watters began discussing the immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, corruption at the FBI, Hunter Biden’s shady business deals, and many other scandals to make a point about lawmakers and politicians being “all talk and no action.”

“The F.B.I. exposed again this week for odious corruption. The I.G. report found the Bureau systematically lied and tricked the FISA Court for years into getting warrants to spy on American citizens. They faked evidence, hid evidence, abused our privacy, and the media again hiding this sleaze from the country,” Watters began.

“Jim Comey signed off on all of it. But the most corrupt F.B.I. Chief since Hoover skedaddled with a Fed book deal and just basked in the glow of left-wing worship. That’s the retirement package when you run the resistance,” he continued.

“They’re throwing it in our faces now. POLITICO just confirmed Hunter Biden’s laptop was legit, and that’s how you rig a vote. Run the October surprise a year after the election,” he said.

“So Biden lied, the family was in business with the Chinese communists and they were holding 10 for the big guy. Don’t hold your breath for a prosecution. So, there’s a dangerous pattern in the United States. Politicians, prosecutors, and the press are abusing their power to wage political warfare against innocent people. And even when the abuse is exposed, the press runs cover for the conspiracy,” he said.

Watters then mentioned the audit.

“In Arizona, Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by 11,000 votes. An audit in Maricopa County done by an outside firm found 57,000 questionable ballots just in that one county. The media wasn’t interested in this, and the audit wasn’t as thorough as it could have been because Arizona officials wouldn’t fully cooperate and some evidence was removed and destroyed,” he said.

“We’re picking it apart, but we need more honest Americans on the inside run for office, be a reporter. I’d tell you to be a lawyer, but this country does not need any more lawyers, just the right ones in the right places. So, get it right — or be a judge,” Watters declared.

“We can’t win the battle from the outside. You know what you need to do,” he concluded before speaking with Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.

WATCH:

Jesse Watters from Fox News mentions the Maricopa County Audit and 57,000 ballots that were left in question.pic.twitter.com/fpmo3wFtvm — Martin Walsh (@RealWalsh_) October 6, 2021

Though he only mentioned it briefly, Watters did what most Fox News hosts have largely refused to do: he broke ranks and mentioned the audit on Fox News.

Former Missouri GOP Eric Greitens spoke with Arizona state legislators this week on his way to the U.S.-Mexico border, and he’s calling for major action in the state.

Greitens and Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers spoke with conservative correspondent Jordan Conradson at the Arizona Capitol about the audit of 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County.

Greitens, who is running for U.S. Senate in 2022, met with Arizona legislators to learn more about the audit and discuss steps to fix elections moving forward.

