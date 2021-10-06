https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jj-vaccine-claims-fourth-confirmed-death-from-blood-clotting-syndrome/

A county in Washington on Tuesday confirmed that a woman died from blood-clotting complications after receiving Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid vaccine. King County stated that a female resident in her late 30s had died from the “very rare” complication. The unnamed resident received her clotshot Aug. 26.

“Her cause of death was determined to be thrombosis (TTS), a condition that has been identified as a rare but potentially serious adverse event in people who received the J&J vaccine.”

J&J is currently seeking clearance from the FDA for its booster shot









