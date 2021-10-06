https://hannity.com/media-room/joe-says-no-senator-manchin-says-hes-not-changing-his-mind-on-the-filibuster/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=joe-says-no-senator-manchin-says-hes-not-changing-his-mind-on-the-filibuster

Moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin told Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “nothing’s changing” on his position regarding the filibuster, thwarting leadership’s effort to raise the debt ceiling along party lines.

“I’ve been very, very clear where I stand, where I stand on the filibuster,” Manchin told reporters Wednesday. “Nothing’s changing. But the bottom line is we have a responsibility to be the adults. Our leadership has a responsibility to lead and that’s what I’m asking, imploring them to do.”

“We are not going to default as a country. We will not default. That’s the responsibility we have as senators, as Congress, as 535 of us responsible to protect this great country,” Manchin said. “I implore them, engage, start working, work this out. This should not be a crisis.”

“Democrats will be left with little option but to look at pushing through a ceiling hike by way of budget reconciliation – an option that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said last week was a ‘non-starter,’” reports Fox News. “Budget reconciliation is a tool the Senate majority could use to fast track budget measures without any support from the minority, and a way to bypass a filibuster blockade – which would require at least 10 Republicans to cross party lines”

“Going through reconciliation is risky to the country,” Schumer told reporters. “Going through the long, convoluted, difficult reconciliation process with debt limit is very, very risky.”

“We’re not pursuing that,” he added.

