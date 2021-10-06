https://bongino.com/john-kerry-admits-biden-was-unaware-of-recent-spat-with-france/

Private jet enthusiast and environmentalist John Kerry openly admitted (seemingly without realizing the gravity of what he was saying) that Joe Biden simply hadn’t been aware of the recent spat between the U.S. and France that followed Biden snubbing t hem on the U.S.-U.K.-Australia nuclear submarines pact.

According to Fox News:

White House Climate Envoy John Kerry went viral after telling French television that President Biden was unaware of the spat between the U.S. and France as it fueled last month. “[Biden] asked me. He said, ‘What’s the situation?’ And I explained- he had not been aware of that. He literally had not been aware of what had transpired,” Kerry said towards the end of the interview. “And I don’t want to go into the details of it, but suffice it to say, that the president, my president is very committed to strengthening the relationship and making sure that this is a small event of the past and moving on to the much more important future.”

What else is Biden unaware of? Seemingly everything.

Be sure to share this article and find more videos just like this on Rumble, the free speech alternative to YouTube.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

