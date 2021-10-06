https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/06/jonathan-chait-is-still-arguing-the-2000-election-result-by-tweeting-about-al-gores-winning-margin/

This all starts with a Washington Examiner piece published Tuesday by Timothy P. Carney called, “Being a Democrat means never having to accept an election loss.” The piece was inspired by Terry McAuliffe and revisits Bush v. Gore. Carney writes:

The previous time the Republicans won, George W. Bush in 2004, Sen. Barbara Boxer and dozens of House members objected to Ohio’s electoral votes going for Bush, even though he won the state by more than 100,000 votes.

Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, promoted a conspiracy theory whereby enough votes were switched from Kerry to Bush by voting machines and enough voters were wrongly purged from voter rolls that it “could have been” determinative of the result in Ohio and, thus, the whole presidential election.

And the time before that? Well, famously, Al Gore sued in Florida and in the Supreme Court to overturn George W. Bush’s insanely narrow victory in that state. Democratic congressmen, even after the lawsuits ended, called the result a “coup d’etat.” They also challenged the electoral votes.

Carney then links to Jonathan Chait’s piece in New York magazine last month, saying Bush never won the election fairly. Chait jumped in to make the claim again.

“… caused the media to heavily downplay the results of its recount”?

Gross.

