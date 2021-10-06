https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/josh-hawley-unleashes-on-merrick-garland/

Posted by Kane on October 6, 2021 1:42 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Hawley hammers Deputy AG Lisa Monaco over school board meetings

Merrick Garland calls school board protests ‘domestic terrorism’…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...