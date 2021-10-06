https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/josh-hawley-unleashes-on-merrick-garland/
Hawley hammers Deputy AG Lisa Monaco over school board meetings
Merrick Garland calls school board protests ‘domestic terrorism’…
Exchange between Sen. Josh Hawley and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on the attorney general’s recent memo to address threats against school board officials and educators as the debate over critical race theory and mask mandates continue at the local level. pic.twitter.com/PXeMtPkKgX
— CSPAN (@cspan) October 5, 2021