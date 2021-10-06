https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/just-mcconnell-caves-agrees-short-term-emergency-debt-ceiling-extension-december/

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday agreed to allow a short-term debt ceiling extension.

The debt limit will be increased into December.

“The unified Democratic government had two and a half months to address the debt limit through reconciliation. Instead, they drifted to the doorstep of yet another self-created crisis,” McConnell said in a statement on Wednesday.

“To protect the American people from a near-term Democrat-created crisis, we will also allow Democrats to use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels into December. This will moot Democrats’ excuses about the time crunch they created and give the unified Democratic government more than enough time to pass standalone debt limit legislation through reconciliation.”

My new statement on the Democrats’ self-created debt limit crisis: pic.twitter.com/XwuqyS9oZ0 — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) October 6, 2021

