https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-seattle-city-council-unanimously-votes-to-decriminalize-psychedelic-drugs/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=just-in-seattle-city-council-unanimously-votes-to-decriminalize-psychedelic-drugs

ANARCHY in THE USA: DOJ Designates NYC, Seattle, Portland as ‘Anarchist’ Zones that ‘Permit Violence’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.21.20

The Department of Justice fired a warning shot at the most liberal cities in America Monday morning; designating New York City, Seattle, and Portland as “anarchist jurisdictions” that “permit violence” against property.

“In a statement, the agency hit leaders of the three cities for rejecting federal law enforcement assistance in quelling protests while pointing to ongoing demonstrations that have continued for weeks over the treatment of Black Americans by law enforcement,” reports The Hill.

Trump’s Department of Justice designates New York, Portland and Seattle as permitting “anarchy” https://t.co/ShFqTTDWNm pic.twitter.com/NWM4Durxht — The Hill (@thehill) September 21, 2020

New York City “has permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities,” leading to its designation as an “anarchist jurisdiction,” writes the DOJ.

“Rather than idle words, the designation has potential financial consequences. President Trump issued a memo earlier this month directing the DOJ to identify jurisdictions that, in its view, were not enforcing the law appropriately. Designated cities could lose their federal funding,” reports NBC New York.

“I believe the President is fundamentally a bully, which I’ve said too many times, and I’ve known him very well for a very long period of time. It doesn’t work in New York because you can’t bully New Yorkers. We just don’t get bullied,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.