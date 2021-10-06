https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-seattle-city-council-unanimously-votes-to-decriminalize-psychedelic-drugs/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=just-in-seattle-city-council-unanimously-votes-to-decriminalize-psychedelic-drugs
ANARCHY in THE USA: DOJ Designates NYC, Seattle, Portland as ‘Anarchist’ Zones that ‘Permit Violence’
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.21.20
The Department of Justice fired a warning shot at the most liberal cities in America Monday morning; designating New York City, Seattle, and Portland as “anarchist jurisdictions” that “permit violence” against property.
“In a statement, the agency hit leaders of the three cities for rejecting federal law enforcement assistance in quelling protests while pointing to ongoing demonstrations that have continued for weeks over the treatment of Black Americans by law enforcement,” reports The Hill.
Trump's Department of Justice designates New York, Portland and Seattle as permitting "anarchy"
— The Hill (@thehill) September 21, 2020
New York City “has permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities,” leading to its designation as an “anarchist jurisdiction,” writes the DOJ.
“Rather than idle words, the designation has potential financial consequences. President Trump issued a memo earlier this month directing the DOJ to identify jurisdictions that, in its view, were not enforcing the law appropriately. Designated cities could lose their federal funding,” reports NBC New York.
“I believe the President is fundamentally a bully, which I’ve said too many times, and I’ve known him very well for a very long period of time. It doesn’t work in New York because you can’t bully New Yorkers. We just don’t get bullied,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
AUTONOMOUS? Seattle Zone Asks for ‘Needed Supplies’ Like Clothes, Ice, Cigarettes, Lotion, Shoes, MORE…
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.16.20
Protesters in Seattle posted a list of necessary supplies running short in the “autonomous zone” in the heart of the city; asking for everyday items like Gatorade, shoes, bedding, folding chairs, pillows, and more.
“I just want to remind all that when you create an ‘autonomous zone,’ you don’t get to demand a long list of supplies from the orderly capitalist society that you are rebelling against. Kind of defeats the meaning of ‘autonomous,’” posted Rep. Dan Crenshaw on social media.
I just want to remind all that when you create an "autonomous zone," you don't get to demand a long list of supplies from the orderly capitalist society that you are rebelling against.

Kind of defeats the meaning of "autonomous."
Kind of defeats the meaning of “autonomous.”#SeattleAutonomousZone pic.twitter.com/XhK9I3BwoO
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 13, 2020
Seattle’s embattled Police Chief had an “epiphany” over the weekend after attending George Floyd protests; saying “policing will never be the same.”
“I was looking at the 60,000 people that were there, signs saying, you know, defund the police, stop police brutality, you know, no qualified immunity. And there were thousands of people carrying those particular signs,” said Chief Carmen Best.
“And I just realized it was a moment, an epiphany, that this is a pivotal moment in history. We are going to move in a different direction and policing will never be the same as it was before,” she added.
“We need to re-imagine and re-figure out how we’re going to move forward as a country and as an organization to make things better for everybody,” she said during the interview with “Face the Nation.”
Read the full report here.
