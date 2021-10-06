https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/justin-trudeau-to-travel-every-citizen-must-take-an-experimental-mrna-injection/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
‘To travel, every citizen must take an experimental mRNA injection’
“If you haven’t gotten your shot and you want to travel this winter, let’s be clear, there will only be a few extremely narrow exceptions like a valid medical condition. These travel measures, along with mandatory vaccinations for federal employees, are some of the strongest in the world. This is no time for half measures.”