Even as the Democrats and their media allies agitate against potentially safe, cheap and effective COVID-19 treatments, the Biden administration is now buying a new drug called Mulnupiravir, created by pharmaceutical giant Merck, at nearly 4,000% more than it costs to create.

According to The Intercept, the new drug Malnupiravir is being hailed as a “huge advance” in the treatment of COVID-19, and costs only $17.74 to produce. Merck, likely looking at competitors Pfizer and Moderna who have made extreme profits selling vaccines during the pandemic, apparently realized this was an opportunity to expand their profits and decided to charge the government $712 for the same amount of medicine. This is nearly a 3913.53% increase from the cost to produce the supposed miracle drug. The Intercept notes that “the pill could bring staggering profits to both Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.” Ridgeback is apparently a “small Miami-based company,” that actually “licensed the medicine from Emory University in 2020 and two months later sold the worldwide rights to the drug to Merck for an undisclosed sum.” The company has been accused of “flipping” the drug for a profit.

To make matters more confusing, the COVID pill was originally a taxpayer funded project […]