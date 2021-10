http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bBIRLCkCxKI/

The Democrat-run Los Angeles city council approved restrictions to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours to enter indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, malls, and other businesses, ABC News reports.

The ordinance scored 11 votes and will be effective November 4th. Grocery stores and pharmacies were excluded from the mandate.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.

