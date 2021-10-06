https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/06/larry-sabato-names-whos-been-working-feverishly-together-to-put-bidens-approval-underwater-in-every-category/

President Biden’s approval ratings are now reportedly underwater in every category, and Larry Sabato has diagnosed why he thinks that is:

Working feverishly together, the White House & Democrats in Congress, with critical help from the GOP, have managed to bring President Biden’s ratings down to a dismal 38% job approval, 53% disapprove. Biden’s ratings are now underwater in every category.https://t.co/ntVuSHyqc2 — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) October 6, 2021

Does Joe Biden bear any of the responsibility, because he’s part of the White House?

So the president isn’t a factor in his own approval rating? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 6, 2021

It’s not Biden who’s failing, it’s literally everyone else https://t.co/OF3N79bs90 — Queen of AnCapistan (@syd_viciously) October 6, 2021

That’s the approach Barack Obama used to take. It was never his plans that failed, it’s that Americans let him down.

Biden cannot fail. He can only be failed. https://t.co/bhNibTodcu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 6, 2021

I hope we spend some time thinking about what we’ve done. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 6, 2021

The media will go with the “Republicans pounce” angle yet again over Biden’s continued nosediving approval rating.

Leader Biden has not failed. We have failed Leader Biden. Must we present a sacrifice to Leader Biden, as penance for our sins, as an offering for our forgiveness? https://t.co/kB9NkVCgeX — Jake (@UCCowboy) October 6, 2021

What if I told you the primary actors in a president’s low approval ratings are the president and the voters? https://t.co/d1aZaYj0fK — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 6, 2021

Ah yes. Those rascally republicans. https://t.co/BGbGmH9DM7 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 6, 2021

True Bidenism has never been tried! https://t.co/5A9kNlBOEn — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) October 6, 2021

@JoeBiden is responsible for his own demise. — Sheryl Pureblood #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) October 6, 2021

Afghanistan ring a bell? No, how about inflation? Still no? Ok, how about massive influx of illegal immigrants? https://t.co/KG2JzEVBy5 — JCrow (@jlc225) October 6, 2021

Yeah, those things might have something to do with it.

