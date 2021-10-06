https://hannity.com/media-room/like-a-stone-bidens-approval-plunges-to-38-in-new-national-poll/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=like-a-stone-bidens-approval-plunges-to-38-in-new-national-poll

President Biden’s approval rating is shrinking to record lows as his administration struggles to contain crisis after crisis, with new data showing just 38% of voters back the Democrat’s performance.

“Biden’s approval rating hovered in the low to mid 50s during his first six months in the White House. But the president’s numbers started sagging in August, in the wake of Biden’s much criticized handling of the turbulent U.S. exit from Afghanistan, and following a surge in COVID cases this summer among mainly unvaccinated people due to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, as the nation continues to combat the coronavirus, the worst pandemic to strike the globe in a century. The plunge in the president’s approval was also compounded by the latest surge of migrants trying to cross into the U.S. along the southern border with Mexico,” reports Fox News.

“Biden registers at 48%-50% approval/disapproval on handling the pandemic, according to the Quinnipiac University survey. The president is at 39%-55% on handling the economy, 37%-58% on his job as commander in chief, 34%-58% on foreign policy, and 23%-67% on dealing with the situation at the U.S.-Mexican border,” adds Fox.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

BIDEN on ???: ‘Fast-Food Workers’ Forced to Sign ‘Non-Compete Agreements’ But They Don’t ‘Have Secrets’ posted by Hannity Staff – 9.08.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign over the weekend; strangely asserting that fast-food workers are forced to sign “non-compete agreements” so they can’t earn “five more cents.” “You had thousands of employees making an hourly wage having to sign non-compete agreements. So if you work at Burger King, you can’t go across town to McDonald’s to try and get five more cents. All designed to do nothing, just keep wages down, you could not go!” said Biden. “It’s not like you have a secret, these are people making an hourly wage. Just doing their job. They were told they can’t even bargain!” he added. Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above. BIDEN on ???: ‘We’re Posed… It Can Be Done… To Light Up the Path, I’m Taking Too Much Time’ posted by Hannity Staff – 7.09.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign from his Delaware basement this week; bizarrely admitting he’s “taking too much time” to get to the point. “I believe this with every fiber of my being… We’re posed, what I’ve proposed, it can be done, I think we’re in a position to really make it happen!” said Biden. Ummm…. 👀 He has zero clue what he’s saying.pic.twitter.com/xbgIpjyIvb — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2020 “Critical laws… On politics, look, yes, I’m taking too much time,” he added. Watch Biden’s bizarre video above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

